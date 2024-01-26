Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Southern stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 5,985,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.