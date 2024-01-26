Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after buying an additional 515,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,036,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

