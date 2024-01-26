Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

