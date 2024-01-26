Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

IXN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,492. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

