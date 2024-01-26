Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,267 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 1,823,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

