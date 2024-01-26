Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 13,558 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

