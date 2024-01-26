Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 15,427 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.