WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 1,743,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

