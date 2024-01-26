Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Evans Acquires 33,333 Shares of Stock

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Evans bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,899.80 ($13,091.97).

Winsome Resources Stock Performance

About Winsome Resources

(Get Free Report)

Winsome Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of lithium in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Adina flagship project; and Cancet project comprising 395 claims, covering an area of 20,000 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Sirmac-Clappier project that comprising 39 claims, covering an area of 1,931 hectares; and the Tilly project comprising 91 claims, covering 47 square kilometers, located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winsome Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winsome Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.