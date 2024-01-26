Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wipro by 853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 2,427,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.39.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
