WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 357,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 481,295 shares.The stock last traded at $35.09 and had previously closed at $34.79.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $666.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

