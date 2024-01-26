WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 503,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 196,790 shares.The stock last traded at $48.46 and had previously closed at $48.41.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

