WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 971.2% in January

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 971.2% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

WISeKey International Stock Down 3.7 %

WKEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

WISeKey International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.