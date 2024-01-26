Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

WDAY traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.63. 1,296,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $173.29 and a one year high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

