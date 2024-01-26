WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

WSFS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 84,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,458. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

