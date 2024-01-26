WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.
WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
WSFS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 84,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,458. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial
In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WSFS Financial
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.