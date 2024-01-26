Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WH. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WH opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

