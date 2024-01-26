Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Xencor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.83 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.