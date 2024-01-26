Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Xiao-I Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AIXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,493. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Xiao-I Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xiao-I
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.