Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,493. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

