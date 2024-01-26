Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.56

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 31848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 1,839,470 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,796,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 612,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

