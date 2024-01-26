Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

