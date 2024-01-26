Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Price Performance
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%.
Institutional Trading of Yandex
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yandex
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.