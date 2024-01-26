Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 186 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $264.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $270.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

