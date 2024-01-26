ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $753.05 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $753.05 million and approximately $483,964.58 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

