Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

ZION stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

