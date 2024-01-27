10,211 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $918.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

