1,209 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

ITW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.41. 1,071,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

