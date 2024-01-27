12,203 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 1,299,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,898. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

