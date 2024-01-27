1,660 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 456,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,217. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

