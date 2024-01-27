16,643 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

