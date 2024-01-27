17,100 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 558,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

