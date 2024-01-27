18,315 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 8,126,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,182,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

