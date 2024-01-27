202 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $15.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,130. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

