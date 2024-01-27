2,264 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

