23,987 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 48.96. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

