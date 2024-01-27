2,570 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

