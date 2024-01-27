335,104 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Airbnb by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. 11,342,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.