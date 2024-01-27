37,888 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 14,121,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,997. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

