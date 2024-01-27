3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 204.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

