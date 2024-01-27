4,193 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

