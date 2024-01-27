43,749 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 204,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

