5,431 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,858 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock remained flat at $58.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

