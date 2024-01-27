6,376 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 667,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

