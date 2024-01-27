7,341 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $100.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,599. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

