80,000 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in WestRock by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 975,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,088. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.