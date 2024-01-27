AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

