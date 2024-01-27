AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. AB Volvo has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

