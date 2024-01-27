Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

