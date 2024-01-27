Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

