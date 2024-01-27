Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,162,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,107,944,000 after acquiring an additional 911,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

