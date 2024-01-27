Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 30,344 shares.The stock last traded at $87.75 and had previously closed at $87.35.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476,717 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

