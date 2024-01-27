abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 488,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 441,011 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.41.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

